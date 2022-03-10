Scorpio Sky Wins The TNT Championship On Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite was filled with many surprises and one of them was Scorpio Sky beating Sammy Guevara to become the new TNT champion.

This match was the main event of the night. The two men wasted no time and the match was taken outside the ring not too long after the bell rang.

Guevara broke out a table very early in the match. He set up Sky on the table and launched himself. However, Scorpio moved away, leaving Sammy to take the damage.

After this spot, Tay Conti came down to check on her boyfriend. The doctors decided to take the champion out but he argued and made his way back into the ring.

Sammy spat on his opponent and they started brawling again. Conti on the other hand got into an argument with the newest AEW signee Paige VanZant at the ringside.

The ending of the match saw Dan Lambert coming out and getting on the apron. Ethan Page tried to interfere in the match but Conti stopped him.

This led to VanZant attacking the Brazilian star and launching her into the stairs. The attack distracted Guevara, which allowed Sky to hit the TKO and pin Sammy to become the new champion.

This is Scorpio Sky’s first singles title in AEW. The title change ends Guevara’s 42 days long reign with the belt, which he won from Cody Rhodes.