Shawn Michaels Looks Back On His “Incredible Bond” With Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels has taken the time to reflect on his friendship with the late Scott Hall.

Hall, also known as Razor Ramon in his WWF days, developed a bond with the likes of “HBK,” Kevin Nash, Triple H, and Sean Waltman. Together, they became known as “The Kliq.”

Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022. Hall suffered from complications after undergoing hip replacement surgery. It’s been reported that a blood clot got loose and Hall suffered three heart attacks. He had been on life support but Hall’s family made the decision to take him off.

Shawn Michaels & Scott Hall: Friends 4 Life

Shawn Michaels spoke to Sports Illustrated and detailed his close relationship with “The Bad Guy.”

“We had this incredible bond,” Michaels says. “We’d bare our souls to each other. And we didn’t care what anyone else thought. The five of us, we knew we had each other.

“I was 19-just-turning-20 when I met Scott,” Michaels says. “And the first time we met was when we were in the ring together.”

Michaels went on to say that Hall couldn’t get enough of the way he sold for him.

“Scott got such a kick out of me selling for him. He’d been working with Bulldog Bob Brown and Rufus R. Jones, and I mean no disrespect to those men, but Scott hadn’t worked with many smaller, underneath, selling babyfaces. He just thought that was the neatest thing in the world. That’s when we realized, holy cow, this stuff can be really easy if I just get beat up, and then I finally beat him up when I get the chance later on.”

