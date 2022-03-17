Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa earned another shot at the AEW Women’s World Title and cashed in on it as she beat Britt Baker for it on this week’s special edition of Dynamite, St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

They wrestled in a steel cage bout. The match headlined the show in what ended up being a crazy blood bath with various weapons being used. Baker hit an Air Raid crash to Rosa onto a stack of chairs. Rosa took a bump on thumbtacks but she broke free and won the match after powerbombing Baker on the tacks and hitting the Fire Thunder Driver into the tacks.

And now @thunderrosa22 is dragging @realbrittbaker's bloodied face across the steel cage! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/inwk4kA5U8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

The spine of Dr. @realbrittbaker on those unforgiving chairs! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/YPjVVYJN2J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

Last week on Dynamite, Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch to become the next title challenger. Post-match, Baker appeared backstage and cut a promo about how she thought it was a conspiracy that Rosa was getting another title match so soon and she didn’t want “carny riff-raff” like Rosa becoming champion.

In recent weeks, the two stars began feuding once again as Baker hired Mercedes Martinez to take out Rosa.

Their first match took place at AEW Revolution earlier this month where the bout had frequent interference from Baker’s associates Jamie Hayter and Rebel. In the end, the finish saw Rosa take out Rebel with a spear to the floor laying out Hayter only for Britt to connect with a curb stomp to retain the title.

Rosa was the big favorite heading into their first match, but the finish of it was reportedly changed multiple times leading up to the event.