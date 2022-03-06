Tony Khan Doesn’t Plan to Find an EVP to Replace Cody Rhodes

Tony Khan does not plan on appointing a new AEW Executive Vice President to replace Cody Rhodes.

Cody and wife Brandi Rhodes held many positions in AEW prior to them leaving on February 15. The AEW CEO/President has now begun to speak about how those positions will be filled behind the scenes.

Ahead of AEW Revolution, Tony Khan spoke to Baby Huey on the In The Kliq podcast. Khan explained that he currently has no intentions of finding an EVP to replace Cody Rhodes. However, he will be looking for a new Chief Brand Officer after Brandi Rhodes’ departure.

AEW Executive Shakeup

“They were both big parts of the company from our launch,” Khan said of Brandi and Cody Rhodes. “I give them so much credit for being a big part of our success, both of them. I’m not planning to replace the Executive Vice President role. I take on a lot of responsibility myself and we have some great people in that position right now, other Vice Presidents, and I work with a great team.”

Khan continued, “For that position, we’ll have to look, and also for the [Chief] Brand Officer position, you know, Brandi has been awesome for us. So that one I will likely fill, but right now we’re just moving forward. I think the company’s stronger than it’s ever been today. So right now, everybody’s on the road to Revolution.”

On the AEW Revolution media call, Tony clarified that he wanted to keep Cody as a member of the roster beyond the option years in his contract. Unfortunately, Tony says that they were unable to come to an agreement.

