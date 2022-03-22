Trey Miguel Claims Impact Wrestling Stars Aren’t Invited To Walk Through “Forbidden Door”

Trey Miguel believes Impact Wrestling stars aren’t exactly feeling the love from other promotions.

Trey has demonstrated loyalty to Impact. One example of this is when his former Rascalz teammates, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz left to form MSK on WWE‘s NXT brand. Miguel remains on Impact citing personal reasons for not accepting WWE’s offer:

I feel like it is worth mentioning AGAIN that a month and a half ago my Nephew was born prematurely and is in isolated care until what would have been his actual due date. Meeting a healthy baby boy is more important to me than anything else. I’m sure you all can respect that. ?? — Spider-Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) December 7, 2020

“I feel like it is worth mentioning AGAIN that a month and a half ago my Nephew was born prematurely and is in isolated care until what would have been his actual due date. Meeting a healthy baby boy is more important to me than anything else. I’m sure you all can respect that.”

Outside of WWE, cross-promotion is typically embraced in the wrestling industry. WWE actually did business with Impact back in January, leading to Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble wearing the Knockouts Championship.

While AEW and NJPW have also done business with Impact, Trey thinks that other promotions aren’t itching to bring in talent from the Anthem-owned company.

No Love For Impact Stars, Says Trey Miguel

Appearing on the Out of Focus podcast, Trey Miguel shared his opinion that other promotions simply aren’t willing to bring in Impact Wrestling stars (h/t Fightful).

“The main thing that makes today’s wrestling so special is how willing companies are to work with each other. You see AEW popping up at New Japan, New Japan popping up at IMPACT. You don’t really see IMPACT guys popping up anywhere else, people don’t f*ck with us like that. It’s cool. People want to drop in on us, but we don’t get to go nowhere.”

Miguel went on to say that it’s not an issue of Impact stars not being allowed to branch out.

“That’s not it. You’ll see a tweet go out, ‘Oh, anyone is invited,’ but no one is invited [from IMPACT]. There’s a list this big of guys, Sami Callihan went there, Moose went there, and the Good Brothers, but that’s it, but the list is huge from guys that have come in.”