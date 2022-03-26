Triple H On His Future In WWE After In Ring Retirement

After months of rumors and speculations, Triple H finally opened up about his cardiac event from last year during his appearance on Stephen A’s World. The Game announced his retirement from in-ring competition, leading to an outpouring of posts about his influence on the business from both WWE and AEW stars.

The interview made people wonder about the future of his current role with the company. Talking about it, Triple H claimed that his foot is not off the gas:

“No, my foot’s not off the gas, I suppose in some manner I’ve got to step back a little bit. I’m still in recovery and my endurance is not exactly quite what it used to be before. But right now I’m back, I’m at the office. I am fully focused on recruiting and developing of our talent in the future.”

The King Of Kings claimed that his focus is on finding potential future stars such as Gable Steveson. It’s about making sure WWE is a success for generations to come:

“It’s finding that, it’s creating that future. That’s the biggest focus for me and as we move forward from there, it’s making sure WWE is a success for generations to come.”

During the talk, the former world champion also revealed that WWE had plans for him to be part of the WrestleMania 38 event before his health scare.