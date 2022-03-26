Triple H Says There Were Plans For Him At WrestleMania Before His Health Issues

On Friday, Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling after dealing with viral pneumonia that led to cardiac issues which resulted in a defibrillator being put into his chest. He won’t be able to actively compete in the ring again.

In the full interview with Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A’s World, Triple H revealed that there were plans in place for him to compete at WrestleMania 38. However, his health scare nixed those plans.

“I was already at a place in my career, as far as the in-ring goes, where I was comfortable being done and finished. If the right thing came along, I hadn’t really said much, but if the right thing came along and they wanted me to do it.”

He continued, “I had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania this year in Dallas. We had talked about and there were plans for. Obviously, when this happened, it shut all that down. As far as the schedule, WWE is an intense place, it’s 24/7 and you’re running, running, running. It put things in perspective for me.”

Triple H did not give what the exact plans for WrestleMania 38 were. He did note that he is back in the office and now focused on recruitment. His endurance is not quite what it used to be before, but working his way there. He wants to make sure that WWE is a success for generations to come.

