WWE And AEW Stars React To Triple H’s Retirement

While many people saw it coming, the official announcement of Triple H‘s retirement from in-ring competition still hit the wrestling world hard.

The whole of wrestling industry came together to thank The Game for his contributions to the business on the occasion. This included not only his friends but the many talents he helped bring the spotlight on during his time as the head of NXT.

Alexa Bliss noted that it was Triple H who came up with the idea for Alexa’s Playground. She thanked the former world champion for everything.

The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring ??Thank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career ?????? #ThankYouTripleH https://t.co/bfjgPsE6S9 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2022

Rhea Ripley revealed that The King Of Kings was the reason she started watching WWE. The former NXT UK women’s champion also mentioned how he helped her get further in the business.

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH ?? pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 25, 2022

Mustafa Ali posted a photo of Triple H addressing a room full of Cruiserweight Classic talents. He noted how the WWE EVP gave chances to many dreamers.

He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH pic.twitter.com/tNlzOWo3te — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 25, 2022

The Miz thanked the wrestling veteran for the wealth of knowledge he has shared over the years. He also advised H to enjoy the extra time he will have with his daughters.

Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH pic.twitter.com/GL5FsadoJJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 25, 2022

The names reacting to Triple H’s retirement also included Ric Flair, Miro, Adam Cole and many more. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/soaX9UOZZC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 25, 2022

Congrats on the career ?@TripleH?. It was a run of the highest pedigree. ??? pic.twitter.com/JXC5grlE1V — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 26, 2022

Thank you Triple H ?? — Swole One ?? (@SwoleWorld) March 26, 2022

I will forever cherish this moment from you!

This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.

Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/5416Azy1tx — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 25, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling.



His contributions to our sport are undeniable.#TripleH @TripleH pic.twitter.com/bLvhcDXIH4 — NWA (@nwa) March 25, 2022

Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch ?? pic.twitter.com/zwnBGMJCqV — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2022

Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022

YOU STARTED MY JOURNEY, YOU BELIEVED IN ME!!! Thank YOUUU @TripleH !!! @WWE pic.twitter.com/1BPb7s4N3m — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 25, 2022