WWE And AEW Stars React To Triple H’s Retirement

While many people saw it coming, the official announcement of Triple H‘s retirement from in-ring competition still hit the wrestling world hard.
The whole of wrestling industry came together to thank The Game for his contributions to the business on the occasion. This included not only his friends but the many talents he helped bring the spotlight on during his time as the head of NXT.
Alexa Bliss noted that it was Triple H who came up with the idea for Alexa’s Playground. She thanked the former world champion for everything.
Rhea Ripley revealed that The King Of Kings was the reason she started watching WWE. The former NXT UK women’s champion also mentioned how he helped her get further in the business.
Mustafa Ali posted a photo of Triple H addressing a room full of Cruiserweight Classic talents. He noted how the WWE EVP gave chances to many dreamers.
The Miz thanked the wrestling veteran for the wealth of knowledge he has shared over the years. He also advised H to enjoy the extra time he will have with his daughters.
The names reacting to Triple H’s retirement also included Ric Flair, Miro, Adam Cole and many more. You can check out some of the reactions below: