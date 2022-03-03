WWE Terminates Broadcast Partnership & Shuts Down WWE Network in Russia

WWE is severing ties with Russia in the days following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcast partner Match, effective immediately. The WWE Network has also been blocked in Russia, which means Russian fans will be unable to watch WrestleMania 38 next month.

The following statement was released Thursday morning:

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately.

The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”