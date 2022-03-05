WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

WrestleMania 38 is less than a month away and the card is starting to take shape.

Following this week’s Raw and SmackDown, a few new matches have been determined.

WrestleMania 38 Matches

WrestleMania Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday

Winner Take All Unification Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

To Be Determined

The following matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 38, but WWE has not yet announced if they will be held on WrestleMania Saturday or WrestleMania Sunday:

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Date, Time & How to Watch

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place over two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WrestleMania Saturday takes place Saturday, April 2nd. WrestleMania Sunday takes place Sunday, April 3rd.

You can watch WWE WrestleMania 38 on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.