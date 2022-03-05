WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

WrestleMania 38 is less than a month away and the card is starting to take shape.
Following this week’s Raw and SmackDown, a few new matches have been determined.
WrestleMania 38 Matches
WrestleMania Saturday
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
- The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
WrestleMania Sunday
- Winner Take All Unification Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar
To Be Determined
The following matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 38, but WWE has not yet announced if they will be held on WrestleMania Saturday or WrestleMania Sunday:
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
Date, Time & How to Watch
WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place over two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
WrestleMania Saturday takes place Saturday, April 2nd. WrestleMania Sunday takes place Sunday, April 3rd.
You can watch WWE WrestleMania 38 on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.