WWE WrestleMania 38 Updated Card: New Title Match Announced

A match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles is set for WrestleMania 38 as Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will challenge The Usos for the titles.

On this week’s SmackDown, Boogs and Nakamura interrupted The Usos where they said they were the next champions. Jimmy brought to attention Boogs’ knee injury and said if he could beat him then they would give the challengers a title match.

Boogs proceeded to reveal that the injury was a ruse right as the bell rang and quickly defeated Jey to earn the title match. Post-match, Jimmy attacked Boogs with Boogs’ own guitar.