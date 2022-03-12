WWE WrestleMania 38 Updated Card: New Title Match Announced

A match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles is set for WrestleMania 38 as Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will challenge The Usos for the titles.
On this week’s SmackDown, Boogs and Nakamura interrupted The Usos where they said they were the next champions. Jimmy brought to attention Boogs’ knee injury and said if he could beat him then they would give the challengers a title match.
Boogs proceeded to reveal that the injury was a ruse right as the bell rang and quickly defeated Jey to earn the title match. Post-match, Jimmy attacked Boogs with Boogs’ own guitar.
Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Card
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar – Title Unification Match – Night 2
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – Night 1
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey – Night 1
- Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio – Night 1
- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville – Night 2
- Edge vs. AJ Styles – Night 2
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan – Night 2
- Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin – Night 1
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory – Night 2
- Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens on the KO Show
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs – Night TBA