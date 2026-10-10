Former WWE Star Sentenced To Six Years In Prison After Plea

2 Cold Scorpio has been sentenced to six years in prison, though the former WWE, WCW and ECW wrestler has a chance to earn probation. Charles Scaggs, 60, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to PWInsider.

The court ordered Scaggs to complete an intensive 120-day program through the Missouri Department of Corrections. PWInsider describes it as a boot-camp-style program meant to deliver a “shock” to the offender. When the 120 days end, the Department of Corrections sends the court a report on his conduct and progress. If the judge grants probation, Scaggs would serve the rest of the six-year term under supervision in the community. If probation is denied, he would serve the full sentence. Scaggs had no criminal history before his arrest, per PWInsider.

The case dates to June 15, 2024, when Scaggs, who was working security at a Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested after a fight with a man at the store. According to court documents reported by TMZ, Scaggs told authorities he had told the man not to smoke inside, and that he pulled a knife and stabbed the man in self-defense. The man was taken to a hospital and told investigators Scaggs was the aggressor. Scaggs was first charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and he agreed to a plea on the lesser assault charge before trial.

Scaggs was taken into custody on September 17 after acknowledging at a hearing that he had brandished a firearm in violation of his bond conditions, as we reported when he was jailed. After the plea, he had also been booked for an SVN Wrestling return against MASADA.