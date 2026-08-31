Adam Copeland Is Still Wrapping His Mind Around AEW All In Milestone

Adam “Edge” Copeland successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside his best friend Christian Cage at AEW All In, set in Wembley Stadium. And as noted on Instagram, the significance of that is not lost on him.

Copeland fondly reflected on the moment and those surrounding it, writing:

Finally home and snuggled with the fam and pups, still wrapping my mind around the fact that yesterday I got serenaded at Wembley freaking Stadium. Thank you London for making me feel like Freddy even if only for a minute. If you couldn’t tell by my smile, it was everything I hoped it would be. Side by side with my childhood best friend against one of the best teams ever. That’s why we do this. Followed by an example of how STACKED our tag roster is. An embarrassment of riches. Congrats to our entire roster and company for a truly spectacular All In.

Earlier this month, Copeland called Wembley Stadium one of the “great white whale” venues he wanted to perform in before he retires from in-ring competition. The aforementioned tag team title defense ensured that he’d finally cross it off. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico allowed him to tick off Arena Mexico as well.

Following All In, Copeland now has the Tokyo Dome and former Maple Leaf Gardens remaining on his list. He can officially cross off the latter in October when he wrestles at Maple Leaf Pro’s Northern Rising event.