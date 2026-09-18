AEW All Out Ticket Sales, Update On Match Plans, Go-Home Dynamite

AEW officials are finalizing what’s left for the road to All Out, and the big event itself. The roster is set take it home to the pay-per-view with a live Collision and a three-hour special, and there will be championship implications.

All Out VIII is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, near The Windy City. The fifth All Out to take place at the 10,543-seat venue will go up against WWE Worlds Collide, set to air live around 20 miles away at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

AEW had distributed 9,216 tickets to All Out as of Thursday evening, according to WrestleTix. There had been less than 100 tickets sold in the 48 hours prior, while new seats were opened up with the addition of a new row at C-103 on the hard-cam side, two floor rows at Floor G, and two at Floor A.

The new seats were quickly bought and re-listed on the secondary market, with the floor seats going from $192 to a re-listed price of $348. AEW currently has 9,602 seats on its map for All Out, which has a current “get-in price” of $130 on the secondary market.

AEW drew a reported attendance of 12,222 in September 2025 for All Out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The last outing at NOW Arena came in September 2024, which drew a reported attendance of 8,660, down from 10,014 at the same venue in September 2022, and down from 9,826 at the United Center in Chicago for All Out 2023.

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The AEW World Trios Championship will be defended at All Out, but it remains to be seen who will be the champions going into the show. Brody King, Bandido, and Adam Page defeated The Conglomeration on this week’s Dynamite to become the new #1 contenders to the three-man titles for a match at All Out.

It was also announced that the World Trios Championship will be on the line during next Wednesday’s live go-home AEW TV special as Kofi, Austin Creed, and Swerve Strickland defend against The Demand’s Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. Hangman and Brodido will be waiting at All Out to challenge whoever leaves Indianapolis with the straps – The New Level and Swerve Strickland or The Demand.

AEW will crown new #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championship at All Out. The company announced that Darby Allin and Steven Borden will face off with The Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, with the winners earning a future title shot from the winners of the All Out Ladder Match. The three-way is set to feature Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending against The Young Bucks and FTR.

In other championship news for the pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship has been booked. Buzz for the first-time-ever match picked up in a major way on Dynamite after Ciampa challenged Okada during a backstage promo.

Ciampa proceeded to quickly squash Myles Hawkins in the ring. When asked about the challenge, Okada later labeled Ciampa “a b***h,” which led to the former NXT Champion ambushing the NJPW legend and declaring The Psycho Killer vs. The Rainmaker for All Out.

Andrade El Idolo likely will not defend the AEW National Championship at All Out as Tony Khan has booked his next title defense for Saturday’s live Collision episode from the Coliseum in Charleston, WV. He will battle Daniel Garcia, fresh off his win in The Butcher Battle Royal last weekend.

AEW previously announced Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for All Out, with the winner challenging Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné for the title at WrestleDream in October. This match was made due to the champion’s injury keeping her off All Out. Thekla and Nightingale will also be present for this Saturday’s Collision in Charleston.

Thekla will wrestle Zayda Steel during Collision with Willow on commentary. It’s believed that Nightingale will work a match, with Thekla on commentary, on either the go-home Dynamite or Collision.

All Out will mark Thekla’s first AEW bout since losing the Women’s World Championship to Nightingale at Redemption in late July. She did work a Trios match for Stardom last week, teaming with Julia Hart and Skye Blue for a win over The Cosmic Angels. Nightingale has not wrestled since losing the title to Mercedes Moné at All In last month. She had just two other matches between the title win and the title loss.

Before AEW brings All Out back home to the NOW Arena, the company will run Fisher Events Center in Indianapolis, IN on September 23 for a three-hour special featuring live go-home editions of Dynamite and Collision. Besides the aforementioned bout for the AEW World Trios Championship, no other match has been confirmed for the final stop before All Out.

Tony Khan has seven matches officially announced for All Out going into next week’s go-home special. Below is the current PPV line-up: