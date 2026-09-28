Grand Slam France Sees Ospreay Put The AEW Title On The Line

AEW makes its first appearance in France on Tuesday, October 6, when Grand Slam: France airs live from the Adidas Arena in Paris. Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event, with Chris Jericho and Nick Wayne running back their rivalry in a second singles match.
Key Points
High Stakes Matches: Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada, and Chris Jericho runs it back with Nick Wayne after their heated first encounter.
How to Watch: Tuesday, October 6, 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
Thematic Overview
Grand Slam: France marks AEW’s first live event in the country, and Tony Khan built the card around a title match with real history behind it. Ospreay called out Okada in the moments after retaining his title at All Out, framing the Parisian main event as a showdown with the wrestler he has long credited as a mentor. Jericho and Wayne round out the announced card with a rematch that turned personal the moment the first one ended.
Full Match Card
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne – Singles Match
Additional matches expected. Check back for updates.
Match Previews
AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
Ospreay handed Okada this opportunity himself, calling out the one opponent he wanted most just minutes after his last title defense.