Grand Slam France Sees Ospreay Put The AEW Title On The Line

AEW makes its first appearance in France on Tuesday, October 6, when Grand Slam: France airs live from the Adidas Arena in Paris. Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event, with Chris Jericho and Nick Wayne running back their rivalry in a second singles match.

Key Points

High Stakes Matches: Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada, and Chris Jericho runs it back with Nick Wayne after their heated first encounter.

Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada, and Chris Jericho runs it back with Nick Wayne after their heated first encounter. How to Watch: Tuesday, October 6, 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Thematic Overview

Grand Slam: France marks AEW’s first live event in the country, and Tony Khan built the card around a title match with real history behind it. Ospreay called out Okada in the moments after retaining his title at All Out, framing the Parisian main event as a showdown with the wrestler he has long credited as a mentor. Jericho and Wayne round out the announced card with a rematch that turned personal the moment the first one ended.

Full Match Card

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW World Championship

– AEW World Championship Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne – Singles Match

Additional matches expected. Check back for updates.

Match Previews

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Ospreay handed Okada this opportunity himself, calling out the one opponent he wanted most just minutes after his last title defense.

The challenge: Moments after retaining his title over Jon Moxley at All Out, Ospreay used the post-show media scrum to call out Okada directly, and Okada, standing nearby with Don Callis, accepted on the spot.

Moments after retaining his title over Jon Moxley at All Out, Ospreay used the post-show media scrum to call out Okada directly, and Okada, standing nearby with Don Callis, accepted on the spot. The history: Ospreay called Okada an “older brother” and mentor during the challenge, referencing years of history between the two that stretches back to their time together in New Japan.

Ospreay called Okada an “older brother” and mentor during the challenge, referencing years of history between the two that stretches back to their time together in New Japan. The flashpoint: Ospreay said he wanted Okada present for his All In entrance and didn’t get the chance, using that missed moment to justify why Paris should be their stage.

Ospreay said he wanted Okada present for his All In entrance and didn’t get the chance, using that missed moment to justify why Paris should be their stage. What’s at stake: Ospreay puts the AEW World Championship on the line in the biggest match of AEW’s first French show, while Okada looks to add the title to a run that has included AEW gold of his own.

Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Jericho and Wayne meet for a second time after their first match ended in a post-match attack that neither man has let go.

The setup: Jericho defeated Wayne in their first-ever singles match, then offered a handshake that Wayne refused before laying Jericho out.

Jericho defeated Wayne in their first-ever singles match, then offered a handshake that Wayne refused before laying Jericho out. The receipts: Jericho called Wayne to the ring the following week to address the attack, and the back-and-forth ended with the rematch being made official for Grand Slam: France.

Jericho called Wayne to the ring the following week to address the attack, and the back-and-forth ended with the rematch being made official for Grand Slam: France. What’s at stake: Wayne gets a chance to avenge his loss and answer for the post-match assault, while Jericho looks to close the door on a rivalry he insists he’s already won.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT Venue: Adidas Arena, Paris, France

Adidas Arena, Paris, France Streaming: TBS and HBO Max

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