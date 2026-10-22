AEW Posts Openings For Two VP Roles And A Live Event Marketer

AEW is hiring for three marketing and sales roles: a Manager or Director of Live Event Marketing, a Vice President of Media and Partnership Sales, and a Vice President of Brand Marketing. Chief Operating Officer Kosha Irby posted the two VP listings to LinkedIn within minutes of each other, and a post for the live event role appeared in the same feed.

Irby described the sales job as a search for “an entrepreneurial person to sell the story of All Elite Wrestling.” His post for the brand role asked for “a creative human to tell the story of All Elite Wrestling.” Each post links to a listing on TeamWork Online.

What the live event listing says

The live event marketing job is based in Jacksonville on a hybrid schedule, with a listed salary range of $75,000 to $150,000. The hire would build live event marketing plans tied to aggressive revenue goals, review pricing, advertising, promotions and sponsorship for new revenue, and work with finance on event budgets. The listing says that person would report to the VP of Live Event Marketing and asks for at least five years of experience, with sports or live event marketing experience preferred.

All three openings fall under the areas Irby oversees. When AEW made him Chief Operating Officer in March 2024, the company said his remit covers live events, marketing, finance, human resources, licensing and consumer products.

Live events marketing has seen turnover before. Jeremy Flynn, AEW’s Senior Marketing Director of Live Events, announced on X in November 2025 that Full Gear would be his last event with the company, saying he was leaving to work for his own company and spend more time with family. The new listings do not say whether any of the openings replace existing staff.

The live side of the business was already in the news last month, when new details on All Out ticket sales surfaced.