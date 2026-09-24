AEW Plans For Chris Jericho And Britt Baker Revealed

AEW will present its eighth annual All Out pay-per-view this weekend. Plans are already in place for a few top talents for the post-All Out shows.

Britt Baker continues to make her way back into the AEW women’s division storylines. The one-time Women’s World Champion returned to action at the Rebel Heart edition of AEW Dynamite on September 9, teaming with Hikaru Shida and TBS Champion Persephone to defeat Hyan, Maya World, and longtime rival Thunder Rosa. This was Baker’s first match since beating Penelope Ford at Dynamite on November 13, 2024.

This week’s Dynamite and Collision special saw Baker do commentary as Persephone retained her title over Hyan. Due to Maya’s injury, Hyan later introduced Rosa as her new tag team partner. A challenge was then issued by the heels, and accepted by the babyface team, for next week’s Dynamite in Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh. It will be Britt Baker and Persephone vs. Thunder Rosa and Hyan.

There had been some speculation about Baker returning for a short-term program. However, it was just reported that Baker is also booked for several upcoming AEW shows, indicating that she’s officially back on the road. It was clear on this week’s Dynamite that the real-life dentist is looking to secure her first reign with the AEW TBS Championship.

Dynamite on September 30 will air live from Steel City’s Petersen Events Center. This will mark DMD Baker’s first hometown bout since defeating Serena Deeb at the same venue, during the Dynamite 5 Year Anniversary show on October 2, 2024.

AEW is also gearing up for its big debut from Paris, France in less than two weeks. The rosters will invade Adidas Arena on Tuesday, October 6 for Grand Slam: France.

Tony Khan has booked Chris Jericho for AEW’s big debut in The City of Light. The inaugural World Champion will continue his rivalry with Nick Wayne in what will be their second one-on-one encounter, booked for the Dynamite portion of Grand Slam: France.

Jericho and Wayne had a heated in-ring face-off on this week’s Collision special, which saw Jericho accept a challenge from the 21-year-old. Jericho won their first singles bout at 14 minutes on September 16. After the match, Jericho offered a handshake but Wayne refused, and ended up laying the veteran out. Jericho called Wayne to the ring on this week’s Collision to address the incident, but the back-and-forth ended in the first match being confirmed for AEW’s 9th Grand Slam event.

It was recently reported that AEW had plans for Jericho vs. Wayne to be a series of matches. It remains to be seen what sort of rubber match officials may have in store for the two after Paris.