AEW Star Says It’s a Relief to be Diagnosed with ADHD

An AEW star was surprisingly relieved after being diagnosed with ADHD in a recent revelation.

She is none other than the former AEW Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter. In a recent interview with the BBC, the AEW star said that it did not come as a surprise, as all her family members were neurodivergent and she now understood her brain better to process things.

It was not a surprise because my family are all neurodivergent and my siblings have autism, at school someone would say ‘oh, you might have ADHD’ but it never went beyond that, other than getting a little extra help for exams which I always really struggled with. It was a relief being diagnosed at the end of the day. It meant I can understand my brain a little better, and how I process and work with things.

Jamie Hayter has overcome her condition and channeled it the right way to become a popular AEW star and, at one point, the World Champion. She has a chance to win championship gold at the upcoming AEW PPV event, All In 2026.

She will team up with her Brawling Birds cohort, Alex Windsor, to face Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, this Sunday.