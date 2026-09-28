AEW Star Pays Emotional Tribute to PAC at Warrior Wrestling

The wrestling world is mourning PAC (Benjamin Satterley), who passed away Sunday at the age of 40, just one day after competing at AEW All Out. Now, fellow Death Rider teammate Marina Shafir has paid tribute to him.

PAC had challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship on Saturday’s show, with Marina Shafir in his corner. Hours after news of his death broke, Shafir was booked at Warrior Wrestling, where she won her match and then stayed in the ring to speak about her fellow Death Rider.

Visibly struggling to hold herself together, Shafir said she had been embracing PAC only a day earlier. She described him as the best, saying what made him special was how well he knew himself and how modest he remained about how fascinating he was.

She admitted she didn’t know what to do without him, called him the light of their group, and urged everyone watching to tell the people they love how they feel while they still can.

I was just holding this man yesterday,” said Shafir, who gathered herself throughout the speech to find the words. “Wrestling drives you to places in your mind…he was the best. He was the fucking best. You know why? Because he knew himself. I think…he was just so modest about how fascinating he was.

Shafir shared that she was grateful she got to tell PAC she loved him the day before, recalling that they’d spent their last conversation joking around about dogs and basketball courts.

I don’t know what to do. He was the light of us. Please, tell the people you love in your life that you love them. I was just very happy I got to tell him that I loved him yesterday. We hugged and we spoke about weiner dogs and basketball courts. Everything. He brought the inner bastard out in me.

Shafir and Lance Archer then raised a toast to PAC, and the arena observed a moment of silence in his honor.