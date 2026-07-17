Britt Baker Nominates Ex- Partner Adam Cole In ALS Challenge

AEW’s Britt Baker recently turned heads with her ALS Ice Bucket Challenge video by publicly nominating her ex-partner, Adam Cole, even throwing up his signature “Bay Bay” hand gesture, a moment that suggested a friendly dynamic between the former couple.

The unexpected shout-out gave fans plenty to talk about while keeping the charity chain going.

Baker accepted the challenge after Rebel called on several wrestlers to help raise awareness for ALS, then filmed her own entry and passed the torch to a lineup of AEW names.

The full moment can be seen in the YouTube video titled “2015 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with a Bake To Defeat ALS Twist”.

Before getting drenched, Baker rattled off her nominations for the awareness campaign:

Chris Jericho

Renee Paquette

The Young Bucks

Adam Cole

Kris Statlander

Orange Cassidy

Thunder Rosa

It was Cole’s name that stood out. “I nominate Adam Cole… bay bay,” Baker said, smiling as she flashed his trademark gesture. Given the former couple’s well-publicized relationship, the tag drew an immediate reaction from fans.

Baker also used the video to point viewers toward where they can help.

Donate to the ALS Association or at the end of this video I’ll have a list of other organizations that work tirelessly on behalf of fighting ALS,” she said.

The Ice Bucket Challenge remains a familiar awareness tool, with participants posting a video, donating, and nominating others to keep the chain moving. Baker’s entry follows Rebel sharing her own challenge a day earlier, then passing it along to fellow wrestlers.