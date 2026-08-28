Cathy Kelley Discussed For Significant Role In Club WWE (Report)

Cathy Kelley may be getting an extended role in WWE.

The WWE broadcaster is universally loved by her colleagues and fans alike and a new report on her WWE role suggests that her popularity is likely to lead to bigger things for her in the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has been impressed by the work of Cathy Kelley and the company is looking to find additional roles for her on TV. One discussion has been to give her a significant role within the social aspects of Club WWE:

WWE has considered making her a focal point of upcoming social media campaigns while also having her take on a significant role within the social aspects of Club WWE. The feeling within is that WWE sees the opportunity to use Kelley’s strengths and continue expanding her presence across the company’s digital platforms.

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Club WWE is the company’s membership program priced at $99 annually for U.S. fans. The subscription promises perks such as ticket discounts, unique merchandise drops and digital content.