Tony Khan Says All In 2026 Is Approaching $6 Million Gate

The top three shows in AEW’s history have all come from Wembley Stadium. Also, we set the record at The O2. So, certainly four out of the top five or six gates in AEW’s history have all been in London and by far top three shows in attendance and in gate will all be in London.

We’re approaching already a $6 million gate, and then some, for this show. So, it’s one of the biggest success stories in professional wrestling history.