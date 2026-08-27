Tony Khan Says All In 2026 Is Approaching $6 Million Gate

The Wembley Stadium shows have been some of the most successful events not only in AEW history but in the history of pro wrestling as well. With over 40,000 tickets distributed for the 2026 edition of the show, there is no doubt that the PPV is shaping up to be a huge financial success for the company.
During the All In media call, Tony Khan discussed how 4 out of 6 of AEW’s most successful shows have emanated from London. He then revealed that the latest edition of the PPV is approaching a $6 million gate, making it one of the biggest success stories in pro wrestling history:
The top three shows in AEW’s history have all come from Wembley Stadium. Also, we set the record at The O2. So, certainly four out of the top five or six gates in AEW’s history have all been in London and by far top three shows in attendance and in gate will all be in London.
We’re approaching already a $6 million gate, and then some, for this show. So, it’s one of the biggest success stories in professional wrestling history.
A total of 9 matches have been announced for the All In PPV this year, including the headlining AEW World Title match between the champion Kenny Omega and the challenger Will Ospreay. You can check out the final card for the show here.