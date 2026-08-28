Mustafa Ali Out With Punctured Lung

Mustafa Ali is out with an injury.

The reigning TNA International Champion last competed at the Lockdown PPV on August 23. He defeated Jason Hotch in a Steel Cage match to win the title for a second time.

During the August 27 episode of Impact that aired live, it was announced that Ali had suffered an injury in the bout against Hotch. During the injury update segment, it was revealed that the high-flying star suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs during the cage match.

The current champion was supposed to team with Agent Zero to face Jason Hotch and Trey Miguel in a tag team match during the latest Impact. He was replaced by Order 4 member John Skyler in the bout, with Hotch and Miguel picking up the victory.

There is no word on how long Mustafa Ali will be out of action. TNA is set to hold TV tapings in Brampton, Canada on Friday, August 28th. We should get a better idea about his status and the future of the International Title during the tapings.