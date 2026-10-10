Cody Rhodes Demands Randy Orton Face-To-Face Next Week

Cody Rhodes told SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to get Randy Orton face to face with him on the Money in the Bank go-home show, and WWE has advertised a Rhodes and Orton face-to-face for the October 16 SmackDown.

Footage from earlier in the day showed Orton arriving at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, telling Aldis that Rhodes was the problem, and saying he would go home. Rhodes then interrupted The Miz, who had come to the ring with Kit Wilson to demand the locker room sing him happy birthday. Rhodes took out Wilson and hit Miz with the Cross Rhodes.

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Aldis asked Rhodes to take the conversation to his office, and Rhodes refused, according to Pro Wrestling Dot Net’s live review. Instead, Rhodes spoke in the ring about beating Orton at WrestleMania, then being kicked and hobbling up the ramp with “blood down my face, crimson mask, my eye swollen shut.” His daughter saw it, he said, and “cried right in front of me.”

Rhodes said he will carry the fear of that moment to “every SmackDown, every arena, every PLE, every media stop, every red carpet appearance” until Orton and the legend of the Legend Killer is no more.

He said Orton “stands today because of a mere few seconds of mercy” he showed at Sunday Night’s Main Event, which followed Orton’s Pharaoh jabs on SmackDown, and that he would be WWE Champion “if not for Randy Orton hiding in the shadows.” At that September show in Atlanta, OutKick reported, Rhodes had Orton lined up for a punt, held back when Orton raised his hands, and then took a low blow and an RKO for the pin.

“I need you to get Randy Orton face to face with me,” Rhodes told Aldis, adding, “I am not above flying to St. Louis and getting him.” He closed by calling Orton a “sociopathic one-speed Michael Myers,” a “walking liability” and a “human tramp stamp,” followed by a profane insult.