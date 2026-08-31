Eric Bischoff On Omega vs. Ospreay: I Didn’t Like That Match At All

Eric Bischoff did not like the All In main event.

The latest AEW PPV saw the culmination of the company’s biggest storyline of the year. After returning from his neck injury in March, Will Ospreay had been on the path to winning his first AEW World Title, and he finally achieved his goal by defeating Kenny Omega in one of the most anticipated matches in the promotion’s history.

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, however, the former WCW President explained why he did not enjoy the match. Eric Bischoff claimed that it was like watching a Nasty Boys match with its focus on hardcore spots and the slow pace:

I didn’t like the match at all, and I know people are going to b*tch, ‘Bischoff’s such a hater.’ Look, for those who like the AEW style of wrestling, it was fine. You got what you wanted. You got what you paid for, and it met or exceeded your expectations, and I’m happy for you. For me personally, subjectively, based on what I enjoy out of professional wrestling, it was like watching a Nasty Boys match.

There Was Nothing Special: Eric Bischoff

83 WEEKS *LIVE * AEW ALL IN REACTION

Eric Bischoff said this is his one overriding critique for most of the PPV. He claimed that the entrances were really good for most matches, but the in-ring action itself was just ok for most bouts. According to the former wrestling executive, the talent’s timing was off for a number of these matches and there was a lot of garbage wrestling that you could see through:

The matches were—they were okay, but there was nothing special. There was a lot of garbage in there. There was a lot of stuff that you could see through. Timing was off in a number of matches, and a number of them just looked sloppy. So, yeah, I know everybody’s into, ‘Where the best wrestle and the wrestling is so good and Dave Meltzer is going to give it so many stars.’ That’s great for the audience that really likes the AEW style. I mean, that’s what most of this was tonight. It was just, if it’s a 12-minute match, it’s, ‘You get six minutes of high spots and I get six minutes of high spots. We’re just going to take turns.’ That’s the match. And then you get your holy shits, and you get all your ‘This is awesomes’, and the crowd reacts because that’s what they’re there for.

The 71-year-old mentioned that the fans were there for the high spots and he is not criticising the fact that they got what they paid for. He said that putting 50,000 asses in seats is a great thing but for him personally the matches were just ok.