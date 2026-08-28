Fire Breaks Out Near Wembley Stadium Before All In, Train Lines Affected

A fire has been reported in north-west London, only a mile from the destination for the 2026 All In PPV, Wembley Stadium.
According to London Fire Brigade’s website, the fire is located at a mixed waste facility where an industrial unit approximately 100m by 150m is currently alight. Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to get the situation under control.
The residents in the immediate area have been advised to close doors and windows, and remain inside if possible, because of the large amount of smoke being produced.
A fire broke out this morning at an industrial estate in Neasden, under a mile from the AEW All In: London location of Wembley Stadium.
20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to the fire, per London Fire Brigade’s website.