Fire Breaks Out Near Wembley Stadium Before All In, Train Lines Affected

A bad omen for AEW All In?

A fire has been reported in north-west London, only a mile from the destination for the 2026 All In PPV, Wembley Stadium.

According to London Fire Brigade’s website, the fire is located at a mixed waste facility where an industrial unit approximately 100m by 150m is currently alight. Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to get the situation under control.

The residents in the immediate area have been advised to close doors and windows, and remain inside if possible, because of the large amount of smoke being produced.

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The site reports that tube services on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines are impacted as crews respond to the situation. Rail services into London Marylebone are also disrupted.

There is no news on if the fire will affect the upcoming All In PPV on Sunday, but it’s still concerning news for AEW officials as they are getting ready to present their biggest PPV of the year.