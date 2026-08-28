AEW Star Recently Had Fourth Surgery of The Year

Luchasaurus has undergone another surgery.

The former AEW TNT Champion has made brief appearances on AEW TV in recent months, but he has not wrestled this year. His last match came during the Worlds End PPV in December, where Jurassic Express took part in an eight-man tag team match.

The AEW star talked about his status for the All In PPV this Sunday during his recent interview with KFS Spotlight. Luchasaurus explained that he will be watching the show from home after undergoing his fourth surgery of the year recently:

I’ll be watching (the PPV) from home because I just had my fourth surgery of the year. I’ll be home nursing two shoulders, a left meniscus, and a right elbow. I am on the path to return.

You Can’t Beat No Matter What: Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus is the Josh Hart of AEW | KFS SPOTLIGHT | Presented by Tyto Flight

Luchasaurus also provided an update on his return timetable. He explained that his rotator cuff surgery will require six months of recovery time, and he will start exploring the options for his comeback around the end of October:

I had to get my rotator cuffs fixed, and they are tendons. With a tendon, there is a specific timetable that you can’t beat no matter what, and that’s six months. The second shoulder was done in February and then one in April. Around the end of October, as long as it all heals right, I’ll be cleared to start exploring what a comeback looks like.

Luchasaurus’ tag team partner Jack Perry has also not been announced for the PPV so far. The event is expected to see some major developments however, including a big debut. You can check out more about it here.