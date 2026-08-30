Former Ally Teases Future AEW Feud With Returning Britt Baker

Britt Baker shocked the wrestling world and Maya World when she reemerged at AEW All In, under a black hoodie and mask. The former AEW Women’s Champion pushed World off the top turnbuckle, which allowed to Persephone to pin her for the TBS Championship moments after.

Baker later stated that she and Persephone had a mutual enemy in the form of Thunder Rosa. At the AEW All In media scrum, though, media members were also interested in Baker’s connection to another woman on the AEW roster, Jamie Hayter.

When asked about creating a potential storyline with her former ally, Hayter teased the involvement of her freshly-won AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

I mean, it’s been such a long time since me and Britt interacted, been in the same room, been in the same ring together. I just don’t know what would happen,” Hayter said. “Are we going to be cool? Are we going to fight? What is it going to be? The point really is today was a great moment for her to come back, get back in the mix, show her face at AEW. Much like me, coming back at Wembley, there really isn’t a better stage for it. I think it was a special moment. I’m very interested to see what she does with Persephone because if they’re teaming up, we got these tag belts. Just saying.

In 2021, Hayter marked her full-time AEW debut by aligning with Baker and Rebel. The following year, Baker supported Hayter during her reign as AEW Women’s World Champion.

Hayter, like Baker, enjoyed a moment of triumph at All In London. In her case, the UK native won the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Alex Windsor.