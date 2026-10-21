Hank And Tank Eliminate Creed Brothers From Dusty Classic

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger knocked off the Creed Brothers on Tuesday’s NXT to move into the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The quarterfinal was fast and physical from the opening bell. According to PWInsider’s results, Julius and Brutus Creed isolated Tank and cut him off from the tag, punishing him with strikes, submissions and slams. Tank eventually fought back and made the hot tag, and Hank came in to take out both Creeds. Hank and Tank went on to win by pinfall.

The Creeds are the 2022 men’s winners of the tournament, and they beat Harley Riggins and Jax Presley in the first round on September 22. Hank and Tank, former NXT Tag Team Champions, advanced on October 6 by beating Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov. It is part of the revival of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic under NXT General Manager Robert Stone, with main roster and AAA teams in the field.

Per PWInsider, Hank and Tank will face AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno in the semifinals. The Wagner team beat BirthRight earlier in the show. The other semifinal is Vanity Project against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno.