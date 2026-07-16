Jim Ross Confirms Brain Surgery Is Booked

Jim Ross is done waiting.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed his brain surgery is locked in, and he offered an honest account of the physical and mental toll the past several weeks have taken.

The veteran commentator revealed on the latest episode of Grilling JR that his procedure is finally on the calendar and it’s in August. He did not disclose an exact date, but he made it clear he is more than ready to get it behind him. He said:

Yeah, next month, that’s it. I’ll be ready to go.

Ross, who is signed with AEW as an announcer and senior advisor, first shared the diagnosis a week earlier, explaining that doctors had found excess fluid pressing on his brain after a frightening collapse at home. That discovery came during a hospitalization that stretched past 30 days.

Ross On His Recovery: “I’m Getting Better Every Day”

Now home and recovering, Ross told co-host Conrad Thompson that his progress has been steady, even if he is not back to full strength. He said his balance remains a lingering problem, but he is grateful to be alive and correctly diagnosed.

Great. I’m just getting better every day. My balance is still a little screwed up, but it’s getting better. So, you know, I’m just happy that I’m alive and I’m happy that I’ve been diagnosed correctly, I think. So let’s get it on,” Ross said.

He was candid about how much the medical process has worn on him, describing weeks consumed by doctors, pre-op appointments and scheduling.

I’ve been a little bit busy, Conrad. You know, these doctors and their surgery schedules and pre-op and this and that and the other. I’m just sick of this. I’ll be glad to get healthy. God almighty. The greatest gift a man can have is his good health,” he said.

Something's Missing *New Episode* Grilling JR with Jim Ross

The update follows Ross’s earlier disclosure that he would need brain surgery after the collapse, and comes shortly after he was discharged from the hospital. With the procedure now booked, JR made it clear there is only one thing left on his mind: getting through it and getting back to living his life.