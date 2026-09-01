John Cena Says They Have Finally Figured Out Details For John Cena Classic

For the longest time, it seemed like WWE knew only as much as the fans when it came to laying out the rules and other details of the John Cena classic. This put the man the tournament is named after in an awkward position, as the Cenation Leader had only one answer to give fans whenever he was asked about it — that there was a lot that was yet to be figured out.

So it came as a pleasant surprise when the 17-time world champion was asked the same question again at Fan Expo Canada and he gave a different answer. To the relief of his fans and probably the WWE creative too, John Cena claimed that they have finally figured out all the details for the upcoming competition:

As far as the John Cena Classic goes, I can’t say nothing right now. Normally — so I don’t want to leave you without an answer — normally, I want to say, ‘We’re figuring out the details.’ I’ll say this: we have all the details.

Hang In There With Me: John Cena

JOHN CENA Q&A FAN EXPO 2026 TORONTO ONTARIO CANADA PART 1

He still left fans with a lot to speculate about, however, as John Cena did not share any of the details with fans. He instead said that we’re going to get an information dump sometimes in coming months:

You just gotta hang in there with me, because they want me to keep it a secret until it’s time to say it. But we got a lot of information we’re going to dump on you. It just ain’t going to be today. I’m very excited about it. I really am, I really am excited.

While the wrestling veteran may not have revealed any details for the upcoming show just yet, a report gives us at least one key piece of information that WWE is aiming to hold the event on December 12, 2026.

The December date means the information dump Cena is talking about cannot be too far in the future as the company will have to start promoting the show with a little bit of time in hand.