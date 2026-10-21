Mercedes Mone Tells Marina Shafir's Husband To "Break Her Back"

Mercedes Mone dared to ask Marina Shafir’s husband, Roderick Strong, to assault his own wife.

The CEO and The Problem had an intense stare-down during the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. It came after Mone called out her next challenger for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and Shafir answered the call.

After Shafir dropped an NSFW statement, Mone left the ring and encountered Shafir’s real-life husband, Roderick Strong, who was intensely making his way to the ring for a match against Jon Moxley. Mone encountered him and had some words to say.

Afterward, Big D Mone reposted the clip on X and had the audacity to ask Roderick to break his own wife’s back for her. She tweeted:

Break her back for me.

Mercedes Mone was trying to take advantage of Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir’s onscreen rivalry, due to being part of different factions. The two have even been involved in physical altercations with each other on live television.

Therefore, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion might want to lure Shafir’s real-life husband in an attempt to keep her title reign intact. This seems more likely now that The Problem has answered the call to be next in line to challenge Mone for her title.