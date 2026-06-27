King Oba Femi to Pick SummerSlam Opponent On WWE Raw

Oba Femi is set to step onto the Monday Night Raw microphone and name his SummerSlam opponent, the matchmaking moment that turns his King of the Ring win into a championship collision. With his tournament victory now locked in, the next domino is the one that could define his trajectory into WWE’s main event picture.

The decision comes after Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament finals at WWE Night of Champions 2026. That win made Femi the 25th King of the Ring in WWE history and earned him a title opportunity at SummerSlam later this year in Minnesota.

During commentary, Michael Cole announced that Femi will reveal his SummerSlam target on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. That gives WWE a marquee Raw segment already booked coming out of Night of Champions, with Femi back in the spotlight to call his shot.

Who Will Oba Femi Choose?

The open question is which champion Femi walks toward. Beating Jey Uso in the finals is a statement on its own, but selecting an opponent is the move that could send the King of the Ring straight into a SummerSlam main event.

Femi has been booked as a monster, and the King of the Ring crown only sharpens that presentation. Several names have already lined up as plausible targets. Gunther has called Femi a standout talent and teased a future match, while Braun Strowman has issued a pointed challenge to WWE over a Femi clash.

The Raw announcement also arrives against a backdrop of booking questions that have surrounded Femi’s push, adding weight to how he plays this moment. All eyes turn to Raw to see whether he plays it safe or goes right after one of WWE’s biggest champions.