PAC Tributes Pour In From Ospreay, Ripley And Wrestling World

AEW announced Sunday night that Benjamin Satterley, known as PAC, has died at 40, and wrestlers who shared rings and locker rooms with him have been paying tribute since. No cause of death has been released.

Satterley wrestled Saturday night at AEW All Out, opening the show with a loss to Andrade El Idolo in an AEW National Championship match. AEW’s statement announcing his death remembered a Newcastle upon Tyne native who began wrestling in 2004 and signed with the company in 2019.

Will Ospreay, who shared the ring with PAC many times, called him “the greatest export from our country” and said he was honoured to have wrestled him so often.

Rhea Ripley wrote “What a tragic day,” calling PAC an extremely talented person and saying she was speechless.

Matt Hardy wrote, “Shocked & stunned about the sudden death of Pac,” and sent his thoughts to PAC’s family, friends and fans. Dustin Rhodes called him “an incredible man and talent loved by us all.” Swerve Strickland, among the first to respond, kept it to three words: “I cant man….”

Saraya said everyone who knew Satterley would describe an incredible human being, and called him “truly one of the best.” Nick Wayne recalled telling PAC after his All Out 2024 match with Ospreay, “I hope to one day be as good as you, man.” PAC smiled, thanked him and said Wayne would be better than him someday.

Regal Praised PAC Less Than Two Weeks Ago

On September 15, WWE executive William Regal posted on X that he was on a flight home from Mexico with PAC, who had worked for CMLL that weekend. Regal called PAC one of his favorite people in wrestling and “the best Wrestler to come out of England since the 80’s.”

Regal said PAC was the only wrestler he watches and believes could beat him up, describing his work as far more aggressive and credible than that of other British wrestlers he admires. He also named Neville vs. Aleister Black at the UK tournament in Blackpool as one of his favorite matches he has seen live in the last 20 years.