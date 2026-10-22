Penta Says His Wife And Daughters Settled His WWE Decision

Penta says one of the biggest decisions of his career was settled at home. Speaking on Busted Open, the Raw star said he put the choice between WWE and another company to his wife and daughters, and the answer came back immediately.

Penta on Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns, Mexico City | Busted Open WWE

Penta arrived in WWE in January 2025, and he now holds the Money in the Bank contract. Looking back on how he got there, he described a simple process.

I’m going to be honest… I take my daughters or my wife with me and say, ‘Okay guys, this is the plan. It’s very simple: where do you prefer [between] some other company or WWE? What do you think?’ Immediately, ‘WWE.’ Okay, this is the answer I need, because they are not real fans for lucha or wrestling, but they know what is the most important… I said to my agent, ‘Let’s go to WWE.'

Penta did not name the other company in those comments. The point of the story, as he tells it, is that the call came from the people closest to him rather than from anyone inside the wrestling business. His earlier Busted Open interviews have also leaned heavily on the mentors and family who shaped his career.

The Lucha Bros Are Still on His Mind

His brother is part of that family picture. Rey Fenix followed Penta into WWE and landed on SmackDown while Penta stayed on Raw. The two finally collided in the tournament final on the August 31 Raw, which Penta won to earn his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns in Mexico City. They have teamed only once in WWE, in a segment after SmackDown went off the air on July 31.

Asked about the Lucha Bros, Penta sounded optimistic about a reunion without giving a date or a brand.

I feel great because now my brother starts growing up… Now he is on SmackDown, I am on Raw. But the time when my brother comes to Raw, well, amazing too… I know too soon the Lucha Brothers can return to SmackDown or Raw… The thing is we are going to conquer WWE.

For now, Fenix remains on the SmackDown roster, and Penta is the brother holding the briefcase.