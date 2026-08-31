Quavo Performing Unreleased Song at Sunday Night’s Main Event In Atlanta

Quavo will open WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event this weekend in his hometown of Atlanta, performing an unreleased track off his upcoming album QROMELIFE.

WWE confirmed the performance on its official event page and credited Complex with breaking the news first. The album is described only as due on all platforms soon, with no release date attached.

The booking is less of a stretch than it looks. Quavo already supplies the show’s music, as “New Trip,” his collaboration with Yeat and BNYX, has served as an official Saturday Night’s Main Event theme since late 2025.

His WWE history runs deeper than that. Migos’ “Straightenin” was the official theme song for WWE Day 1 in 2022, an event also held at State Farm Arena, and Quavo sat ringside for Bad Blood in Atlanta alongside Lil Yachty. He also traded Yeets with Jey Uso during a Raw stop in January 2025.

Atlanta card leans hard on hip-hop

Quavo is not the only rapper on the show. Lil Yachty makes his in-ring debut against United States Champion Baron Corbin in a five-minute challenge, with Trick Williams earning a title rematch later the same night if Yachty survives.

WWE is also selling Magic City branded merchandise for the event, six months after the NBA forced the Atlanta Hawks to scrap a Magic City themed night of their own.

That volume of celebrity content carries some risk. The July edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event from Madison Square Garden drew criticism for leaning too heavily on non-wrestlers, and WWE reportedly scrapped a planned SNME angle after the backlash.

The wrestling side of this card is deeper. Cody Rhodes faces Randy Orton in his own hometown, Bron Breakker meets Oba Femi, and Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

Sunday Night’s Main Event streams live on Sunday, September 6 at 8 ET/5 PT from State Farm Arena, airing on Peacock in the United States and YouTube internationally.