WWE Magic City Merch Hits Arena Where NBA Blocked Hawks

WWE is selling Atlanta merchandise branded “Magic City” ahead of Sunday Night’s Main Event, six months after the NBA forced the Atlanta Hawks to cancel a promotion tied to the city’s best-known strip club at the same arena.

The design puts MAGIC CITY across the chest in collegiate block letters with a pink and purple neon gradient. A peach sits on one sleeve, the WWE logo on the other, and a pink script patch on the lower front reads Magic City, Atlanta, Georgia.

The shirt is listed as a reservation rather than an in stock item, with WWE Shop advertising shipping on or before Friday, September 25. That lands nearly three weeks after the show it commemorates, so anyone ordering now will not have it in hand for Atlanta.

WWE has not publicly announced a partnership with the club, and neither listing credits one. The product copy is standard event boilerplate about capturing the atmosphere of the premium live event, with no mention of Magic City beyond the item name. Both sit in the general WWE Merchandise category rather than a co-branded collection, and the only licensing badge on the page is WWE’s own.

The Hawks Tried This In March

The Hawks announced Magic City Night on February 26 for their March 16 home game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, describing the club as a cultural institution. The plan included special edition merchandise, lemon pepper wings, and a halftime performance from T.I.

Spurs center Luke Kornet posted a blog on March 2 asking the Hawks to scrap it, writing that the league should want to protect and esteem women and that going ahead would make the NBA complicit in their objectification. The league pulled the plug a week later.

Adam Silver said the NBA had heard significant concerns from fans, partners and employees, and that cancelling was the right decision. The Hawks said they were disappointed but respected the call. T.I. and the wings survived. The merchandise did not, nor did a planned podcast taping with Hawks owner Jami Gertz, T.I., and Magic City founder Michael Barney.

Unlike the Hawks, who publicly billed their run as a collaboration with the club, WWE has put these items on sale without any announcement at all.

What Else Is On The Card

Sunday Night’s Main Event airs live on Sunday, September 6 from State Farm Arena, the first show under that banner. It streams on Peacock in the United States at 8pm ET and on YouTube internationally.

Cody Rhodes faces Randy Orton in the main event in Rhodes’ hometown. Oba Femi meets Bron Breakker, and Lil Yachty takes a five minute challenge against United States Champion Baron Corbin, with Trick Williams earning a title shot later in the night if Yachty survives. WWE has also booked Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab, one of several matches discussed for the card in recent weeks.