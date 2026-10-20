Ric Flair: ‘I Work For’ Tony Khan ‘And I Don’t Do Anything’

Ric Flair still works for Tony Khan. He just isn’t doing much.

Flair praised the AEW president during an Oct. 15 appearance on NewsNation’s BIFF with Biff Poggi.

He’s got that Learjet. He’s got a beautiful girlfriend. He’s a nice guy. He’s generous. I work for him. I work for him and I don’t do anything.

Flair believes Khan looks after him because of what he has meant to the business.

You know, I think he takes care of me out of respect for me, you know?

He added that Khan grew up a fan of his.

He grew up on me, and he’s just a wonderful guy.

Flair also credited Khan for juggling AEW with his role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Flair debuted in AEW as Khan’s gift to Sting in October 2023 and signed a multi-year deal the following month. The agreement included a partnership with his Wooooo! Energy drink. He was part of Sting’s retirement run, which ended at AEW Revolution 2024, but he hasn’t been a regular on AEW TV since.

Flair didn’t say what his current deal includes. Last month, he shut down talk of a WWE return, saying he remains loyal to Khan.

In the same interview, Flair said his AEW ties make it hard for him to attend Charlotte Flair’s WWE matches in person.