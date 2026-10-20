Ric Flair Claims WWE Keeps Him Away Over AEW Deal

Ric Flair says he keeps up with every one of Charlotte Flair’s matches. Being there in person is another story.

Flair was asked about his daughter’s career during an Oct. 15 appearance on NewsNation’s BIFF.

I don’t miss a match.

He then said his relationship with AEW has made it hard to attend WWE events.

Well, I can’t go to a lot of them now ’cause I work with AEW, and they don’t like to bring me into the building.

Flair stressed that it isn’t personal.

Not because I don’t get along with the guys. It’s just that, you know, the competition.

WWE has not publicly addressed Flair’s claim.

Flair made a similar claim ahead of WrestleMania 41, saying his ties to Tony Khan kept him from attending. The Wrestling Observer reported at the time that his AEW deal was not considered restrictive, even though Flair said it was.

Last month, Flair shut down talk of a WWE return. He said he is still friends with Triple H but wouldn’t disrespect Khan.

In the same interview, Flair also said he still works for Khan but doesn’t do anything for AEW.