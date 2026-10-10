Seth Rollins Says LA Knight Must Prove He Can Walk The Walk

Seth Rollins wants to know whether LA Knight can do more than talk against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank tonight. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, Rollins said everybody knows Knight “can talk the talk,” then asked, “Can he walk the walk?”

Money in the Bank airs live on ESPN from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with the show starting at 6 p.m. ET. Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight, and the champion is a heavy favorite in the Money in the Bank betting odds.

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"No better big match performer"

Rollins did not pick a winner. He said he is “interested to see how that one plays out” and called Reigns’ recent run a hot one, pointing to the SummerSlam match Reigns won against him and the champion’s Raw defense against Penta in Mexico City. “There is no better big match performer than Roman Reigns,” Rollins said.

That is the standard he thinks Knight has to meet. Rollins wants to see whether Knight can match Reigns “as far as big match performances come,” and whether he can “rise to the occasion” when the bell rings. Rollins also described the moment as one where “the chips are on the table.”

Rollins also addressed the possibility of facing Reigns again earlier this month.

Rollins will not be on the show

Rollins said he is flying to New Orleans for a pre-advertised fan appearance, but he will not be part of the broadcast. “I will not be involved in the show,” he said. “You will not see me on the screen.”

He will be backstage “sitting behind a monitor” to watch his wife, Becky Lynch, in the Women’s World Championship triple threat with Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan. “We need some world championship gold in the Rollins Lynch household,” Rollins said. He also shared new details on Lynch during the same interview.