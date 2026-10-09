Seth Rollins Reveals Surprising Becky Lynch Update

Becky Lynch is back in action, but at one point she was much worse off than the WWE Universe knew about.

The Man dropped the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca at WWE Clash In Italy on May 31, then failed to qualify for Queen of the Ring one week later in a Raw Fatal 4 Way qualifier won by Liv Morgan.

Lynch returned in August to confront The Judgment Day, then worked her first match since June 8 this past Monday as she fought Morgan to a No Contest in a 16-minute #1 contender’s match. The finish was done to set up a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, featuring Morgan, Lynch, and champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Seth Rollins has just revealed that Lynch is lucky to be back in the title chase as she was on the shelf with a legitimate back injury.

The Architect appeared on The Rich Eisen Show today and accidentally spilled the beans on his wife and tag team partner. Rollins was asked about Lynch competing for the title at Saturday’s big event in New Orleans, and how he is when watching Becky compete.

I’m good. [Eisen: can you… chill?] Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah… I’m comfortable. I’m always sort of a little, like, on edge. Well, just because you don’t want her to get hurt, you know what I mean?” Rollins said. “And now, luckily she’s not in the ladder matches, which you know that I would be full-on clenched, but she’s just in the Triple Threat. It’ll be physical, it’ll be a fight, but there’s no… you’re not falling from 10 feet off a ladder through another ladder. There’s less danger in a standard Triple Threat match.

Rollins then revealed a significant update on Lynch, noting that a fracture in one of her vertebrae had Becky on the shelf for six weeks. He acknowledged how the back injury had not been confirmed by WWE or anyone else until now, adding that the match with Morgan was her first since being medically cleared.

She is just coming off of like a recent injury… um, I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say that, actually. She hasn’t been… it wasn’t really made public but she had… she broke her back. [Eisen: no kidding?] She didn’t break her back, her back was broken,” Rollins said. “But she had a little fracture in one of her vertebrae, so she was out of action, she couldn’t wrestle for like six weeks or so. So, she’s coming off that, she just had her first match back last Monday at Raw against Liv Morgan, and now she’s back in the mix. So, I’m still a little concerned about the back, but it seems like all is well.

Lynch will become a six-time WWE Women’s World Champion if she can dethrone Vaquer at Money in the Bank. She is the inaugural title holder, while Morgan is a three-time champion and Vaquer is in her second reign after defeating Morgan on September 12 at a live event in Chile, with Lynch as special guest referee.