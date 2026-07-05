Sheamus Set To Leave WWE After Rejecting Contract Extension

Sheamus is set to leave WWE after choosing to let his contract expire rather than sign a restructured extension the company offered.

According to Fightful Select, the veteran was not released, making his exit a deliberate decision to walk away on his own terms.

Fightful Select reports:

Sheamus is set to leave WWE as his contract is expiring. He rejected a restructured extension. He was not released.

The departure closes out an 20-year run with the promotion. Sheamus signed with WWE in 2006 and went on to collect nearly every major prize on the roster.

A Career With Every Major Title

‘The Celtic Warrior’ leaves with a resume that includes the WWE Title, the World Heavyweight Title, the United States Title, and both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. He also won the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring during his time with the company.

His recent stretch was defined by injury. Sheamus underwent shoulder surgery in December and last wrestled on the November 17 episode of WWE Raw, teaming with John Cena and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh).

He had been working his way back toward in-ring action, with recent sightings of him training at the WWE Performance Center as he rehabbed the shoulder. That recovery progress makes the decision to reject an extension a notable turn.

The exit continues an eventful period for Sheamus, who earlier shared photos of a head wound suffered in a gym accident while his future with the company was being sorted out.