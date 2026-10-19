Shotzi Blackheart Officially Signs With TNA Wrestling

Shotzi Blackheart is officially part of TNA Wrestling.

TNA announced the signing on Monday. SEScoops noted last week that the deal was done.

In its announcement, TNA noted that Shotzi made her pro wrestling debut in 2014. She held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon. She also worked TNA live events in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-October.

WWE did not renew Shotzi’s contract in 2025. She then joined MLW, where she held the Women’s Featherweight Championship for most of 2026 before losing it to Masha Slamovich in September. Her MLW contract expired October 5.

TNA also shared a list of fun facts about its newest signing. Shotzi was named PWI’s 2025 Independent Wrestler of the Year. She is a paranormal investigator with her own YouTube series, Chamber of Horrors, and has been riding motorcycles since she was 18.