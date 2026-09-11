Sami Zayn Gets WWE Title Rematch With CM Punk On SmackDown

WWE SmackDown airs tonight (Friday, September 11, 2026) from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on USA starting at 8 PM ET.

Sami Zayn gets the title rematch he’s been demanding, challenging CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship after weeks of crashing Punk’s defenses. Chelsea Green defends the Interim WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, and two AAA titles are on the line hours before TripleMania 34 begins in Las Vegas. Here’s everything you need to know including start times, how to watch, and the full card.

WWE SmackDown Match Card for September 11, 2026

Here are the matches and segments WWE has announced for tonight’s show:

CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Punk took the title from Zayn in July, and Zayn has interfered in championship matches ever since. He wrecked the No. 1 contender’s triple threat between Kevin Owens, Gunther and Finn Bálor, then hit Punk with the title belt during last week’s defense against Johnny Gargano in Cleveland.

Punk still retained. After Nick Aldis stepped in to keep Zayn away from the ring, Punk grabbed a microphone and offered him the match in Mexico City. Owens, Gunther and Bálor spent that same show trying to get their hands on Zayn.

CM Punk challenges Sami Zayn to WWE Title Match in Mexico City: SmackDown highlights, Sept. 4, 2026

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax (Interim WWE Women’s Championship)

Green won the interim title in a five-woman ladder match at SummerSlam, created while Rhea Ripley recovers from knee surgery. Days later, she broke her orbital bone on SmackDown, and she has since detailed how serious the injury really was.

WWE says Green is cleared to compete as long as she keeps wearing a protective facemask. Jax went straight at it last week. After Lash Legend helped her steal a win over Tiffany Stratton, Jax ripped the mask off the champion.

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

The Bella Twins attacked Paige after their loss at SummerSlam, and Nikki later returned with a surprise attack on her one-time friend. The two had an intense backstage altercation on last week’s show.

The feud has gotten personal enough off-screen that Brie Bella called it toxic, drawing a pointed response from her sister.

The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

Priest was ready to move on after he and R-Truth were no longer WWE Tag Team Champions, telling Truth he wanted to focus on singles gold. Erik and Ivar interrupted, and Truth talked his partner into one more run by asking for a shot at the AAA titles.

Priest already came up short in AAA once this summer, losing the four-way for the vacant Latin American Championship that La Parka won at Ola de Calor. The War Raiders also have an open challenge booked for TripleMania 34 Night 2 on Sunday.

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints (AAA World Cruiserweight Championship)

Fenix agreed to the match in an online exclusive after last week’s SmackDown, when Saints claimed Fenix owed him a title shot. It comes less than two weeks after Fenix lost to his brother Penta in the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament final on Raw.

Fenix is also scheduled to defend in a four-way against Nathan Frazer, Jack Cartwheel and Mini Vikingo at TripleMania 34 Night 2. Penta challenges Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday’s Raw from Arena CDMX.

What’s Next for Cody Rhodes After His Loss to Randy Orton

Rhodes is advertised for his first SmackDown since losing to Orton at Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta. The same show saw Brandi Rhodes throw a drink in Orton’s face.

Road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Before that, WWE and AAA run four major shows between tonight and Monday. SmackDown leads straight into TripleMania 34 Night 1 in Las Vegas at 10 PM ET, with Night 2 on Sunday and Raw on Monday both at Arena CDMX.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight

Date Friday, September 11, 2026 Venue Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico Channel/Stream USA Network US Start Time 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT UK Start Time 1 AM BST (Saturday, September 12) India Start Time 5:30 AM IST (Saturday, September 12)

Follow SEScoops for full coverage and results from tonight’s WWE SmackDown.