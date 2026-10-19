State Department Issues New Warning Before WWE Crown Jewel

The U.S. State Department issued an updated Middle East warning on Monday that names Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian airports, less than three weeks before WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for Riyadh on Saturday, November 7.

The post on the department’s TravelGov account on X tells Americans in the region to exercise heightened vigilance and to expect possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. It says Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” the post reads. Americans traveling to or from the Middle East are told to monitor airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance. The department also warns that Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas, including U.S. businesses and institutions.

Riyadh Airport And The Crown Jewel Plans

The update follows an October 10 missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people, according to Saudi aviation authorities. Saudi Arabia has been at Level 3, “Reconsider Travel,” on the State Department’s scale since March, and U.S. government employees need special authorization to use any Saudi airport.

The Riyadh airport has reopened, though flight restrictions remain and several major sporting events scheduled for the city have been canceled or postponed. We covered the Riyadh airport status ahead of Crown Jewel on Sunday, and the show is still on the calendar.

WWE has kept promoting it. Triple H posted the official poster last week, built around two champion vs. champion matches: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green. Both bouts, covered in our look at the Crown Jewel champion vs. champion matches, will decide the ceremonial Crown Jewel champions.