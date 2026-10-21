Steven Borden Booked For Blood And Guts After Surprise Dynamite Return

Steven Borden is back.

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite featured a tag team match with Adam Copeland & AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teaming together to take on Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family. Interference from Kazuchika Okada allowed the Callis Family to pick up the victory.

Wardlow, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle joined Okada, Knight, and Fletcher in the ring after the bell for a post-match beatdown. Fletcher grabbed the AEW title and was getting ready to use the belt as a weapon on Ospreay before Darby Allin’s music hit.

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Steven Borden Books Blood And Guts

Darby came on stage on a skateboard and a bat in hand. He was then joined by a returning Steven Borden and The Young Bucks. This group rushed to the ring, and the heels scattered.

The returning rookie finally got on the mic, declaring that he was back for Blood and Guts. The match was later made official for the November 4 Dynamite.

Steven Borden had been out of action since the All Out PPV in September. He collided with Knight mid-air while attempting a high-risk move and seemingly also suffered a head injury in the bad landing. Borden made his wrestling debut less than a year ago, and AEW was criticized at the time for allowing the rookie star to take such a risk.