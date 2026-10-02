TNA Grants “Complete Control” to The Hardys In Major Surprise

The Hardys spent the past few decades making their names in the top pro wrestling organizations around the world, including WWE and AEW. The brothers from North Carolina have enjoyed a bit of a career resurgence since making their second return to TNA in 2024.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy became five-time TNA World Tag Team Champions this past June at Slammiversary XXII, joining Beer Money and The Wolves as the only tag teams to hit that milestone in the company. The reign ended at Lockdown in August after just 56 days, but now Matt and Jeff have another challenge on the horizon: Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of Syx.

The former Wyatt Sicks members recently debuted for TNA, and will now face The Hardys in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the 22nd Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Sunday, October 11 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

TNA will film Impact episodes at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, AL two nights after the 22nd Bound For Glory pay-per-view, on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14. TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella just announced that the Tuesday tapings will be a special night to mark the start of The Hardys’ 35th year as pro wrestlers.

Matt and Jeff have been given “full creative control” over the Impact tapings that night, which will air Thursday, October 15 on AMC. Marella revealed that Matt and Jeff will serve as match-makers for the post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact, as they will set any match stipulations or surprises. The fan-favorites will also “play a huge role” in the ring on Impact from Dothan, with Marella noting that “every element of Impact will be orchestrated from the minds of” The Hardys.

That’s not all TNA has planned for the kickoff to the celebration, which is being billed as The Hardys’ 35 Year Legacy. Fans attending TNA’s first live event in Dothan in more than a decade, and its first-ever TV tapings in the city, are encouraged to dress like Matt or Jeff from any era of their careers for a Hardy Look-Alike Contest. The two best-dressed fans, one as Matt and one as Jeff, will be crowned the winners and will get the first spots in line for the post-show meet & greet with the brothers. The Hardys and The Hardy Look-Alikes will then be featured in special commemorative photos shared on TNA’s official platforms. Special Hardy legacy merchandise is also being released in Dothan.

Tickets for both Dothan TV tapings are available via tixr.com. TNA is advertising the following stars for both nights: The Hardys, Nic Nemeth, Avery Styles, Elayna Black, Xia Brookside, Leon Slater, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Cedric Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Mila Moore, KC Navarro, Joe Alonzo, Fabian Aichner, Ricky Sosa, Harley Hudson, Zoey Serrano, and Elijah, among others.