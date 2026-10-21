TNA Reportedly Signs Its Newest Hall of Famer

Amazing Red’s Bound for Glory night has reportedly turned into a full-time return.

PWInsider reports that Red has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling. TNA hasn’t announced the deal, but the report says it is done and Red has committed to the promotion.

The news caps a big stretch for the X-Division pioneer. Red was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame on the Bound for Glory pre-show on Oct. 11. During the induction, he announced himself as a surprise entrant in the seven-way scramble for the vacant X-Division Championship. Later that night, he pinned KC Navarro to win it.

Red reacted on social media after the win.

This whole day has been a blessing.

This [X-Division title] felt so good. So dear to my heart…

The title was vacant after Leon Slater gave it up to use “Option C” for a world title shot. Slater beat Nic Nemeth at Bound for Glory to become TNA World Champion.

It’s Red’s fourth X-Division title reign and his first since 2010. This is also his first run with TNA since 2011.

Red said in August that he wasn’t under contract and had planned his Slammiversary appearance as a one-off. He added that he was open to doing more with TNA if the terms worked for both sides.

Red founded the indie promotion House of Glory, where he still wrestles and runs its training school.