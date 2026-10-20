Toni Storm Makes Move After Mysterious Tapes Surface

A set of mysterious tapes with clues about Toni Storm’s return emerged, and she made a subtle move that many might have missed.

A content creator named Astrid Pizarro revealed that a package with 5 analog cassettes, titled ‘Toni Tapes,’ arrived at the AEW office last Wednesday, and each one is now in the possession of different people, who posted reels about it. Toni Storm might have been watching from the shadows and made her move by reposting three of those reels on Instagram.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion last wrestled a singles match against Marina Shafir at the Revolution 2026 PPV. However, on the following episode of Dynamite, Storm was ambushed backstage in the locker room by an unknown assailant and has been absent since.

However, with the emergence of these mysterious tapes with clues about Toni’s return, it has made the storyline more intriguing. Renee Paquette was the narrator who revealed that the long-standing rumor of Storm having a secret recorder was indeed true, in a video posted by Astrid Pizzaro on YouTube.

Moreover, the tapes had recordings of Toni Storm talking about her morning mantras, interactions with her 12-year-old cocker Spaniel, everyday life, and the last tape being titled ‘Death,’ which seemingly circled back to her mystery attack storyline. However, it had gone cold for a few months until the tapes emerged.

With Toni Storm making a move and back in the conversation, it will be interesting to see this storyline play out.