Triple H Shares Touching Tribute To PAC Following His Passing At 40

Triple H has joined the wave of tributes following the news that PAC, known in WWE as Neville, has died at 40.

AEW announced PAC’s passing on September 27, one day after he wrestled at All Out, where he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

In a post on X, the WWE Chief Content Officer said he was saddened to learn of the death of Ben Satterley, recalling that he had the pleasure of working with him during the early days of NXT.

Levesque shared a photo from NXT Arrival, describing that night as the start of a new era for the brand and the performers on it, and credited Satterley as a major force behind it. He called him an “extraordinary talent and even kinder human being,” and extended his thoughts to Satterley’s family, friends, and fans around the world.

Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.

Tributes from across the wrestling world have continued since the news broke, including an emotional speech from Marina Shafir at Warrior Wrestling on Sunday night.